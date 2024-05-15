A member of the House of Representatives, Ali Isa, suggests that President Tinubu travel by road or use commercial flights for official engagements due to issues with faulty aircraft.

Isa, representing the Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency of Gombe, made this statement on Wednesday while contributing to a motion sponsored by Satomi Ahmed, Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, on the need to probe the status of the presidential fleet.

In a circulating video, Isa said, “Mr. Speaker, since an issue has been raised, I would advise that the president should suspend using the presidential aircraft; if there is a need, he can use either commercial or chartered aircraft.”

He added, “Another option that will also help Nigerians is if the president can travel by road. Nigerians will have hope that our roads will be repaired.”

In response, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu opposed his opinion. “Are you saying, Mr. President, the number one leader, should travel around by road?” Kalu asked.

Recently, Tinubu reportedly used a chartered aircraft from the Netherlands to Saudi Arabia after the presidential jet developed a fault. Earlier this month, Vice President Kashim Shettima also canceled his trip to the United States due to a fault developed by the presidential jet