LONG before patricide and matricide – the killing of one’s parents – became a Nigerian pestilence, Ayinla Adegator, a celebrated Apala musical bard from Iganna in today’s Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oke-Ogun, Oyo State, offered a profound submission on the crime. Adegator was renowned for blending traditional Yoruba percussion and talking drums with expressive vocals and Islamic devotional themes.

That repertoire stamped his songs with authority in witty critiques of societal vices through storytelling, moral instruction, and the condemnation of social decay. Plying his trade in the 1980s, Adegator earned his sobriquet from his original profession as a tailor, singing heavily about family disputes, betrayal, and real-life tragedies.

In his preachment on patricide, Adegator argued that a child who knives to death a man perceived to be his father should not bear the moral blame for the crime; his mother is the culprit. «Omo tí bàbá bí, t’ó gún bàbá è l’óbe, kò jèbi, e jé ká fura / Omo tí bàbá bí ò jé hù’wà èpè,” he sang.

The bard laid the blame for mis-perceived fatherhood, which he posited as the catalyst for patricide, squarely on wayward women who, upon conception, assign their children’s fatherhood to Òjó rather than Òjé. Though the names share similar syllables, they point to entirely different troughs of conception. These women, sang Adegator, are impregnated by illiterate merchants yet hand their fetuses over to literate Alákòwé. The singer warned in dense Iganna dialect that calamity (k’òsì mà jẹ’sè fún yín) always follows mislabeled fatherhood.

I do not know whether enough people have noticed a troubling upswing in Nigeria’s cases of patricide lately. Although matricide has also seen a statistical spike, patricide appears to outpace it and the cases are tribe-blind.

Last month, in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, one Julius Bello, a.k.a. Dr. Lord Ogata, a prominent community politician, was hacked to death with a sledgehammer brought down brutally on his head. According to Edo State Police confirmation, his son, named Irobudo, who had just returned from Lagos, was declared wanted as the prime suspect.

So too was the case of 53-year-old businessman and Alaba International Market merchant, Chief Godwin Chinedu Adimike of the Central Local Government Area, Abuja, FCT. In May 2026, Adimike was stabbed to death at his Guzape residence. During its investigation, the FCT Police Command pulled five suspects into its dragnet, including his 21-year-old son, a corps member to whom Adimike had entrusted part of his real estate business and with whom he had allegedly been locked in a nocturnal financial dispute.

A similar case surfaced in Kano a few months ago. Officers of the NSCDC were reported to have arrested a young man who allegedly stabbed his father to death at the height of a domestic altercation, handing him and the alleged murder weapon over to the Rijiyar Zaki Divisional Police Office.

Matricide cases abound as well. In Osun State in August/September 2026, police arrested Taye Kasali in Bode Osi, Ola Oluwa Local Government Area. He confessed to slitting his mother, Kudirat Kasali’s throat with a machete. He subsequently buried her in a shallow grave. Upon interrogation, Kasali cited as his trigger his mother’s threat to lease out family farmland and her persistent labeling of him as mentally unstable.

Another case involved a 30-year-old man, Oforbuike Damian. In March this year, police arraigned him before a Magistrate Court in Abakaliki for allegedly stabbing his elderly mother, Mrs. Onyema Damian, in the back with a knife.

Then both patricide and matricide struck in the Ejigbo area of Lagos in February 2020. Police launched a manhunt for Michael Okhide, who allegedly hacked to death his lawyer father, 60-year-old Clement Okhide, a newly elected chairman of the Ailegun West Community Development Association, (CDA) alongside his 50-year-old mother, Toyin Okhide. His sister, Mary was also fatally stabbed, though she survived.

Nigerian criminologists typically attribute such killings to rising inheritance and land disputes, financial entitlement, substance abuse or untreated mental health crises. Yet, a factor rarely weighed in the mix, is what is termed incongruous paternity. Among the Yoruba, children born outside wedlock or under disputed paternity, referred to as Ọmọ Àlè, are often linked in folklore to social disruptions of the kind seen in patricide and matricide.

While traditional Yoruba society was historically polygamous and had scant qualms accepting children born outside wedlock, once paternity was acknowledged, folklore, proverbs and social attitudes frequently typecast specific negative traits and disruptions as handiwork of Ọmọ Àlè. There is a belief that pure, unbroken blood does not provoke social misalignment. Over time, labels loosely attached to Ọmọ Àlè, hardened from a strictly biological description into a severe moral judgment. In that second sense, anyone who acts to obstruct the smooth running of a community or family, especially through acts that shatter communal or household values, is said to have introduced blood atypical and alien to the lineage.

Along the same line of prominent traditional belief, it is held that a child whose conception lacks true paternal anchor carries an inherent restlessness that, however long it lies dormant, eventually triggers destabilization and lineage disharmony within the household. Hence, the saying that a household remains peaceful only until the Ọmọ Àlè within comes of age. Yoruba express this as, Bí ilé bá ń tòrò, ọmọ àlè ibẹ ni kò i tíì d’àgbà.

Matricide, I admit, leaves me without an easy rationalization.

Still, I tend to concur with the bard, Ayinla Adegator, that a linking cord connects patricide and infidelity. If we hope to stem the tide of men being hacked to death by their supposed sons, the marital and extramarital bed may hold the final word on where the blame lies.

I rise.