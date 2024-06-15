The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has felicitated all Nigerian men on the occasion of the 2024 World Father’s Day.

Father’s Day is a celebration held annually on June 16, honouring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in the society.

The Deputy Speaker in a congratulatory message by his SA Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, said the day is a special occasion and an opportunity to recognise the fatherly roles of men generally who have exhibited love, diligence and unwavering support in nurturing their sons and daughters.

He noted that fathers play a critical role in leaving a mark through their actions and inaction, and hence deserve praise for their indispensable role in shaping families and society.

The Deputy Speaker extolled especially the security operatives, policemen, soldiers, officers and men who left their wives, children and loved ones, and are deployed to various posts to fight terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other threats to the nation.

He commended them for their sacrifices, courage, commitment and dedication to national service.

Wishing Nigerian fathers, the Deputy Speaker urged them to continue to take deliberate steps to ensure that their children were given the right training and exposure to become useful to themselves and society.

Kalu said: “Father’s Day is a special occasion that brings families together to honour and celebrate the incredible men who have played a significant role in our lives. Whether they are Fathers, Grandfathers, Step-Dads, Father figures, Mentors, Role Models or Protectors, this day is dedicated to recognising their love, support, and guidance.

“The parliament is committed to ensuring reforms and interventions that will continue to bring about more economic opportunities so that fathers can meet up to their responsibilities, leading families that build communities and the nation.

“To all fathers, I celebrate you today. May you continue to stand firm as strong pillars of society and continually be strengthened in this sacred role.”

