Father, step-mother locked son for seven years to inherit house built by mother ― Police

More facts have emerged on why a 30-year-old Ahmed Aminu was locked up for seven years in a car garage by his father and step-mother.

The state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the couple allegedly wanted to kill Ahmed in order to inherit the house his late mother left him.

It would be recalled that the police in Kano State rescued Ahmed of Kumbotso local government who was locked by his father, Aminu Farawa in a garage for seven years without proper feeding or healthcare.

The police rescued 30-year-old on Thursday after a tip-off by a neighbour. Ahmed who is currently receiving medical treatment has become emaciated due to hunger and diseases.

The image maker of the Kano State command, DSP Haruna, however, disclosed that the father claimed he locked Ahmed up for “only three years” on suspicion of drug abuse.

Haruna hinted that Mr Farawa connived with his wife to lock him up in an attempt to kill him in order to inherit the house his late mother left him.

