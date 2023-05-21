A middle-aged father-of-six identified as Mr. Salaudeen, popularly known as Bolakale, has died after falling into a ditch while on his motorbike at Irewolede area of Ilorin in the Ilorin-West Local Government Area of Kwara state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered that the incident happened at about 10:00 pm on Thursday, at a place where a ditch was dug at Irewolede due to the ongoing road rehabilitation there.

It was also gathered that the deceased, an ex-teacher, was coming from a friend’s place where he had gone to settle a quarrel between the couple.

According to a resident of the area, the deceased, from Ile Owanlaarogo compound, Niger Road, Ilorin, fell into the ditch while returning home on his motorcycle (okada).

“He tried unsuccessfully to reach the family back home when he was in trouble, but his calls were not picked up.

“About an hour before the incident, he had called home to inform the family about his mission and his children requested him to buy bread for them on his way back home.

“But after the wife later saw several missed calls and returned them, they were not answered. The development which caused panic.

“But on Friday morning, when she called again, it was some residents of the area who saw his lifeless body inside the ditch answered the call and broke the news to the family”, the source said.

Chairman of the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA), Akeem Adegboye, confirmed the incident.

“It is only one person that died and if you look at the place, you will see that it has been barricaded because of the ongoing works on the channel. The only entrance is the one granting access to residents of the Estate opposite the road.

“To have gone so far to that extent of (falling into the ditch) is surprising”, the KWARMA boss said.