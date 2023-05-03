Olalekan Okeowo, the father of seven months old twins, has been stabbed to death in an uncompleted building at Salvation Estate in the Owode community, Ajah area of Lagos State.

The deceased was 53 years old as he left behind seven children, including the seven-month-old set of twins.

According to the report, it was gathered that the incident happened around 1 am on Sunday, 30th April 2023, when the victim was asleep.

It was learnt that Okeowo, who had menial jobs, came home on Saturday night, ate dinner, and went to bed.

Tragically, he was fatally murdered at midnight by an unidentified assailant who forced his way into the building.

The deceased’s wife, Titilayo, who is currently nursing seven-month-old twins, claimed she awoke to the sound of her husband pleading for his life.

She said, “We moved into the uncompleted building about 15 years ago and covered one of the rooms where we sleep in the night but my husband does not sleep in the same room. He used to sleep in the other room, which is more like a sitting room, where he placed a bed with a mosquito net. He was outside on Saturday evening and he came in around 11 pm.

“When I stepped out of the room to check on him, I saw him eating. He later went to bed after his meal. We were asleep when I heard his voice saying, ‘Please don’t kill me.’ That was how I quickly rushed out of the room.

“My first son, who got to the room before me, said he saw the shadow of someone exiting the entrance of the building. But when I saw my husband, he was already in a pool of blood. I quickly reached out to two young men who live close to our building to assist me. They also called someone who helped us with his car.”

Titilayo said her late husband was rejected in the first hospital they took him to before he was later taken to the Lagos Island General Hospital.

“When we got there, workers on duty said there was no bed space. At that point, my husband told us not to let him die. It was later that they provided a bed and started to treat him. It was around 3 am that he died,” she said.





The corpse of the deceased had since been deposited in the mortuary, while sympathizers besieged the premises of the building on Monday, 1st May, 2023.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

“He was killed in front of his house. An investigation is ongoing at the SCID,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE