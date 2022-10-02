Father Mbaka speaks on 2023 presidency, says many people are wasting their time

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministry, Emene, Enugu State, Nigeria has reportedly spoken on the 2023 General Elections on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

It was reported that Mbaka spoke during his first mass after being banned for months due to some of his utterances and politically-related preaching.

Mbaka was quoted as saying “Many people are wasting their time in the 2023 general elections. God said I should not reveal it. But as it stands, many people are wasting their time.

“The Lord said that the vision shall surely come to pass even if it tarries, just wait for it.

“If not for the warning of the Holy Spirit I would have given Nigeria a simple solution.

“But just wait.”

