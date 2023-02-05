By Israel Arogbonlo

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka has berated President Muhammadu Buhari following the current hardship posed by the Naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

TRIBUNE ONLINE had reported on January 4 that following the return of Mbaka after eight months he stayed outside the State, there was jubilation in parts of Enugu State capital.

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga had in October 2022 posted Fr Mbaka out of Adoration Ministry Catholic Chaplaincy to Monastery following June ban of church activities in the ministry.

In a recent sermon, monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE, the outspoken cleric said though the CBN may have good intentions for introducing the Naira policy, “the timing is very wrong” adding that “Nigerians are now suffering” following the scarcity of the new notes.

“People (Nigerians) are suffering. People will suffer to take their money and there is a country. And tomorrow you will say Father Mbaka says. Why do you force me to say something? I am giving both the President (Muhammadu Buhari) and the CBN Governor (Godwin Emefiele) a mandate from heaven if they don’t want to act immediately and stop this self-imposed wicked suffering on the people, they will suffer.

“People are now selling money, not dollars. It easy to get dollar now than to get Naira. Parents cannot have money to buy foodstuff for their children.

“I don’t know how many will be alive by the time the so-called new currency will come out. The new currency is not even good. The design is very poor. The colour separation is rubbish and everybody is quite thinking about election. Will people not be alive to do the election?

“If the leaders know that this policy (Redesigned Naira) won’t work why can’t they change it immediately? Is the government of the people. It is not your (referring to the APC-led administration) government,” he said.

