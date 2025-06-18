Father kills teenage daughter during domestic dispute in Kano

Tragedy struck Dawakin Dakata Quarters in Kano State when a 60-year-old man, Adamu Mohammed, allegedly killed his 18-year-old daughter, Zainab Adamu, during a violent altercation at their home.

The incident reportedly occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17. According to eyewitnesses, the father struck Zainab with a hard object, leaving her unconscious.

According to the report, “For nearly two hours, the young woman lay unresponsive before a concerned neighbor raised the alarm.”

Members of the community quickly mobilized and alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and rushed the victim to Sir Sunusi Specialist Hospital.

ALSO READ: Lagos LG polls: Be courageous to sell PDP to electorate, Bode George charges candidate

Unfortunately, medical personnel at the hospital confirmed Zainab dead on arrival.

Her body has since been released to the family and buried according to Islamic rites.

The police have confirmed that the suspect, Adamu Mohammed, is currently in custody as investigations continue to uncover the circumstances and motive behind the fatal altercation.

A source within the security command, who preferred to remain anonymous, described the killing as “another devastating example of unchecked domestic violence.”

Meanwhile, residents of Dawakin Dakata have expressed outrage and grief over the incident.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE