Rachael Omidiji

Mr Frederick Olorunfemi reportedly died during a fight with the school bus driver, Jacob, who was accused of kissing his seven-year-old daughter.

Before Frederick died, he had gone to meet the school’s management, with his wife and daughter, to relay their daughter’s experience with the school bus driver.

Since Mr. Federick died during the fight, Jacob absconded from the scene and has since been at large.

The spokesman for the police in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident saying that the police are on Jacob’s trail and would not relent until he is caught.

Mrs Mabel Olorunfemi, the victim’s mother, disclosed that her daughter first reported to her how Jacob had been taking her to his house at Ajuwon in Ogun to molest her. Then she told her now late husband, who infuriatingly went to the school, hoping to lay hold on the abuser.

She said,” my daughter told me that her school bus driver had been taking her to his house in Ajuwon on the pretext that he needed to drop something at home and that she should follow him.”

“When they entered the house, the driver would ask my daughter to sit on his lap, to raise her school uniform, and to kiss him on the mouth.

“I told my husband what our daughter said, and he immediately called the school to complain and said he was also reporting the allegation to the police.

“He was told to come to the school first, so we went there on Tuesday, February 7, and we met the school owner, the driver, and some of the teachers.





“The school owner, after listening to us, confronted the driver, saying that he had returned late with the school bus the previous week,

“He was later asked about the allegation levelled against him, but he denied it. My daughter was then asked, and she narrated the same experience she told us at home.

“The driver couldn’t say anything other than to query, “me? ‘me’? ‘me’?

“My visibly angry husband went to the driver and shouted at him to question why he had molested his daughter.

“My husband angrily slapped the driver, and they started fighting, during which he pushed my husband on his chest. He fell, and efforts to revive him were abortive.

“We rushed him to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead,” the widow narrated.

She added that Jacob had absconded after the incident, and she had subsequently reported the matter at the Iju Police Station.

Meanwhile, the school management claim they are assisting the police in hunting for Jacob, the school bus driver.