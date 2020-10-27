Father beheads 5-yr-old son in Osun

THE Osun State police command is now on the trail of a man, Albert (surname withheld), who allegedly beheaded his five-year-old son in Gbongan area in Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state.

The father, who is an auto mechanic, was said to have killed the boy in his mother’s house located at Oke-Oje area in the early hours of Monday.

It was gathered that the cries of the mother of the boy alerted residents to the development.

A source said the body of the child was taken to the police station in the town before it was deposited at the mortuary of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife.

Speaking on the incident, spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Yemisi Opalola, said the police were already investigating the crime.

She said that the police were now searching for the perpetrator of the act, just as she pledged that he would be apprehended and brought to book.

