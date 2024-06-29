In a landmark judgement, the Bayelsa State High Court has sentenced Baridapsi Needam, a 41-year-old father, to 14 years in prison for the heinous crime of raping and impregnating his own daughter.

The case, numbered YHC/14C/2022, centred on the violation of Section 1(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law of Bayelsa State, 2021.

According to the State Prosecuting Counsel, Pere Amanda Egbuson, investigations revealed a disturbing pattern of abuse.

Needam allegedly began sexually assaulting his daughter when she was just seven years old, initially using his fingers and later engaging in sexual intercourse with her.

This horrifying abuse continued until she became pregnant in 2022.

Presiding Judge Justice D.E. Adokeme emphasised the strength of the prosecution’s case, citing crucial evidence, including a DNA test that confirmed Needam’s paternity with the child born during the trial.

The court found him guilty beyond reasonable doubt and handed down a 14-year prison sentence.

Speaking after the verdict, Egbuson stressed the deterrent effect of the judgement, sending a clear message that such heinous acts would not be tolerated.

She expressed gratitude to the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo, SAN, for supporting the DNA analysis crucial to securing justice.

Dr Dise Ogbise Goddy Harry, founder of the Do Foundation, echoed this sentiment, praising the collaborative efforts of the Bayelsa State Government, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Women Affairs, Children Affairs, and Social Development, and the Bayelsa State Gender Response Initiative Team.

She emphasised the need to protect victims and vulnerable children, warning potential offenders to steer clear.

The convict, originally from Ogani Wily Kaira Community in Ogoni, Rivers State, came to the attention of authorities when a concerned neighbour noticed the victim’s pregnancy.

Shockingly, Needam had allegedly replaced his deceased wife with his own daughter, forcing her to share a bed while relegating her younger brothers to the floor.

