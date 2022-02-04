Fatal road crash claims 18 lives in Yobe, 3 injured

A ghastly motor accident that occurred on Thursday at Fune Village along the Dogon kuka-Damaturu route in Yobe State has claimed 18 lives.

A report from Zone Rs 12 of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi contained that the Crash occurred at about 1111hrs on February 3, 2022.

According to eye Witnesses, an Overloaded white Golf with Registration No. KHE 454 XA coming from Damagum at the Dogon Kuka-Damaturu axis of the route following a Bullion Van heading towards Damaturu, headquarters of Yobe State.

The statement was released by the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone 12 Covering Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states, Assistant Corps Marshal Rotimi Adeleye.

It contained that, “Due to the impatience on the part of the Golf Driver, on approaching a U-turn and in his bid to Overtake the Bullion Van ahead, diverted into Damaturu- Dogon Kuka axis of the Dual carriageway facing on-coming vehicles”.

The statement further contained that, “In the process, had a head-on collision with the Blue Golf with registration No. BKD 74 SB. The number of people involved was 21, 9 Male Adults, 8 Female Adults, 2 Male Children and ,2 female Children” .

The number of those injured is 3 comprising 1 Male Adult, 1 Female Adult and 1 Male Child while the number of those killed is 18 made up of 8 Male Adults, 7 Female Adults, 2 Male Children and 1 Female Child.

Cause of the accident according to the FRSC was Overloading, Route Violation while the action taken included evacuation of the Victims to the General Hospital, Damagum for medical attention and depositing the dead bodies at the morgue while all Obstructions at the scene of the accident have been cleared.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Fatal road crash claims 18 lives in Yobe, 3 injured Fatal road crash claims 18 lives in Yobe, 3 injured Fatal road crash claims 18 lives in Yobe, 3 injured Fatal road crash claims 18 lives in Yobe, 3 injured