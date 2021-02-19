Fatal accident claims 2 lives, others injured in Bauchi

A fatal automobile crash has claimed 2 lives while several others were left injured and are receiving medical attention at the Kafin Madaki General Hospital.

Reports have it that the accident involving a commercial bus and a motorcycle occurred on Thursday at about 5.45 pm in a village between Kafin-Madaki and Ningi about 70 kilometres away from Bauchi, the state capital.

A resident of the village who spoke to our Correspondent in Bauchi on the telephone said that the accident occurred when the motorcycle rider tried to cross the road while the bus was coming from the opposite direction.

He added that the bus driver tried everything possible to avoid hitting the cyclist, it was impossible for him to do so considering the speed at which he was driving.

The villager simply identified as Adamu explained that in order to save the lives of others in the bus, the driver hit the cyclist who was said to have died on the spot while the other person died on the way to Kafin Madaki General Hospital where all the victims were evacuated to for medical attention.

Efforts to get confirmation of the accident from the sector command of the FRSC proved abortive as the PRO, Rilwanu Suleiman could not be reached. His phone was switched off as of the time he was called.

