Bishop of Ilesa Southwest Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Osun State, Right Reverend Samuel Egbebunmi, alongside other archbishops and bishops from other dioceses installed business mogul, Chief Yinka Fasuyi, as the Balogun of the Cathedral of Holy Trinity Cathedral, Omofe, Ilesa.

Egbebunmi noted that the choice of Fasuyi was based on his level of integrity, uprightness and love for humanity.

According to him, Fasuyi came from a noble family; his father was also a dedicated leader in the church who left legacies before he slept in the Lord.

In his goodwill message, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, extolled Fasuyi’s performance and leadership qualities since he became the Asiwaju of Ijesaland. He expressed confidence that he would bring similar vigour to the service of God as Balogun Ijo of the cathedral.

Also, Dr Toyin Coker and Mrs Olusola Fasuyi-Coker, in their comments, said that Fasuyi is a beacon to his generation, and that his conferment as the Balogun Ijo would be a blessing to the entire church community.

In his congratulatory message, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi noted that Fasuyi has the capacity to function as he had set examples in the Anglican Communion and in Ijesa land, just as he described his conferment with the title as a well-deserved honour.

In his remarks, Fasuyi, said he considered the leadership position the church conferred on him as a privilege that he would not take for granted.

He thanked the entire church community and the church leadership for finding him worthy of the honour, affirming that his love for God and his desire to serve in His vineyard would help him to put his best into the service of God in the church.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE