The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State chapter, has appealed to the State Government to ensure speedy implementation of the new hazard Allowance for doctors in the employ of the state.

The association made the call in a Communique issued at the end of its second quarter of State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting held at its State Secretariat, Lokoja, state capital.

The communique was jointly signed by Kogi NMA Chairman and Secretary; Dr. Baoku Olusola and Dr. Emmanuel B.J Kelvin respectively, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Lokoja.

The communique also urged the Kogi Government to domesticate and implement the Medical Residency training Act in the state.

According to the communique, after long deliberations and the observations made, the SEC resolved to do as follows:

“Appeal to His Excellency, Gov. Yahaya Bello to instruct the relevant departments and agencies in the state to speed up the bureaucracy in the path to achieving the implementation of the new hazard Allowance for doctors in the employ of the state.

“Urge the Kogi State Government to domesticate and implement the medical Residency training Act in the state”, the communique said.

The association congratulated the Governor on the award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

The NMA also commended the governor for his giant strides in the infrastructural investments in the state’s health sector.

The association, however decried serious human resources gaps in the various Health Institutions at all levels, including State-owned health institutions, alongside significant movement of doctors out of the state employ.

The communique also observed the slow responses to some of the correspondences with the State government on the implementation of the new hazard allowance.





“Also observed was the wide margin between the salaries and allowances of doctors under the employ of the state and those in the federal health institution which serves as a major culprit in the efflux of doctors from the state employment.

“Also implicated as contributing factor was the threat to the residency training in the Kogi State Specialist hospital (KSSH).

“The association observed that the major culprit to the threat of the residency training in the Kogi State Specialist hospital is the non-domestication/non- implementation of the Medical Residency training Act by the Kogi state Government, as it is being done/implemented in FCT and other States,” the communique stated.

The NMA, therefore urged the State Government to set up a high-powered panel to review and resolve these serious issues amongst others, affecting the medical profession and practice in the state.

The association further expressed their profound appreciation to God Almighty; the Governor, his Deputy, Government officials and other stakeholders in the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE