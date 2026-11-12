Faster walking linked to 23% lower risk of death

Walking faster may be more important than simply counting daily steps when it comes to reducing the risk of premature death, a new study published in JAMA Network Open has suggested.

The study found that people who walked at a faster pace had a 23 per cent lower risk of dying from any cause, while those who took more steps per minute had a 17 per cent lower risk.

Researchers noted that the association between walking speed, step rate and mortality remained significant even after accounting for participants’ daily step counts.

Led by Rayane Haddadj, a public health and nursing fellow at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, the study analysed data from more than 4,000 British civil servants, with an average age of approximately 69 years.

The participants were part of a long-running health research project established in the late 1980s. They underwent clinical examinations every four to five years. In 2012 and 2013, researchers assessed their walking speeds and used wearable devices to monitor their steps per minute.

Dr Theodore Strange, chair of medicine at Northwell Staten Island University Hospital in New York, said walking speed could provide useful insight into a person’s general health.

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According to him, people who walk briskly may have fewer chronic diseases or be managing existing conditions more effectively.

He explained that declining walking speed could be an early sign of deteriorating health, potentially indicating increased risks of falls, frailty, cognitive decline and other complications.

Strange advised that people hoping to walk faster start at a comfortable speed and gradually increase their steps per minute.

He recommended taking shorter steps to reduce tripping hazards and maintaining good posture by standing upright, keeping the shoulders relaxed and allowing the arms to move naturally.

He advised individuals to monitor their usual step counts for a few days before gradually increasing their activity, noting that achieving the popular target of 10,000 daily steps is not compulsory.

An initial target of 5,000 to 6,000 steps daily could be followed by a gradual increase to 7,000 or 8,000 steps.

Those who have the time and physical ability to reach 10,000 steps may do so, but 7,000 to 8,000 steps is a practical target for many people, he said.

The findings suggest that people should pay attention not only to how much they walk but also to how quickly they do it because regular walking, with a gradual increase in pace, may be a worthwhile step towards better long-term health.