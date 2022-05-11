Fasoranti @96: You are a living legend, pride to Ondo, Yoruba race ― Akeredolu

Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, hailed the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 96th birthday, describing him as a pride of the state and the Yoruba race.

Akeredolu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, noted the impactful life of the Afenifere leader on the country, said he is a colossus in the field of education and politics.

According to Akeredolu, Pa. Fasoranti’s contributions to human capital development can not be forgotten in a hurry. He saluted his love and commitment to the Yoruba race and the country at large, saying the Yoruba race is lucky to have a leader like Fasoranti whose wisdom and high moral values are impeccable virtues desirable in any society.

The statement reads: ”Pa Fasoranti is an adorable enigma whose exploits have brought pride and respect to the Yoruba race. His unwavering commitment to the development and progress of the Yoruba race and the country at large are commendable.

“Baba’s service to the nation and humanity are enthralling and inspiring. His untainted records of steadfastness and discipline will remain a reference point, even for emerging leaders in the country.

“It is legendary that Pa Fasoranti at 96, is still very much interested in the progress of this country, more importantly, as it concerns the Yoruba race. We are proud of your legacies and what you represent.”





The Governor prayed to God to grant Pa. Fasoranti peace and keep him well, adding that his vast experience is needed at this critical stage in the country.

