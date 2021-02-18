Fasina becomes fourth substantive VC of FUOYE

THE Governing Council of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has installed Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina as the fourth substantive vice chancellor of the institution.

Fasina, a professor of soil sciences succeeded Professor Kayode Soromekun as the vice chancellor of the university.

The new vice chancellor, speaking after his inauguration, pledged to initiate an aggressive process of dialogue and reconciliation with all aggrieved parties in the institution, saying, “We need everybody on board to build the FUOYE of our dream.”

He promised to put in place immediately internally generated revenue (IGR) and an academic retreat/summit to reposition FUOYE globally.

“We will try and create wealth for the university through what I call Risk to Wealth Initiatives,” he added.

According to him, two eminent professors would be saddled with the assignment to attract consultants from inside and outside the university.

In his remarks, Soremekun urged the management, academic staff and the entire university community to cooperate and support the new vice chancellor for him to succeed.

