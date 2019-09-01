Fashola warns against fake facebook account in his name

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has warned the public against the use of the fake Facebook account in his name.

He said the account, set up in his name alongside his picture was being used by fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting Nigerians.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mr.Hakeem Bello, the Minister reiterated that his verified Facebook account has not changed from @BABATUNDEFASHOLA.

“With several reported and deleted in the past, the latest addition to the fake accounts set up in the former Lagos State Governor’s name along with his picture reads “FasholaRajiFashola” and the scammers wrote that the Federal Government was giving out the sum of N700,000 to youths and young adults to enable them pay school fees, set up businesses and invest in businesses, among others.

“Part of the publication written in very poor English by the scammers read, “ All the Nigeria Citozings of All the and Local Government in Nigeria Are Beneficiary of the Federal Government Money Enpwoerment to Empower the Youth to Pay There School. Adult to do Business Etc. Contact Number 08035339533). Good News…To All Nigeria Youth and Adult… Federal Government is Giving Out N700,000 Free Cash Transfer To All To Empower the Youth Further Their Educations, Open Good Business and Learn Good Works. Call Mr Adebayo Kola, the Federal Government Cashier on 09035339533. All the Nigerian Citizens of All the States and Local Governments …”

The Minister described as unfortunate the fact that despite repeated warnings and disclaimers, certain unscrupulous elements still engage in the act of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through different social media platforms falsely linked to him.

He said the call became imperative considering the increasing activity of scammers.

To this end, he advised members of the public to always clarify with the appropriate agencies of government at all levels before engaging in any dealings with people purportedly working for them