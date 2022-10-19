Fashola justifies N964bn budgetary expenditure for roads investments in seven years

The Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, has graphically presented the achievements recorded for seven years to justify the budgetary allocation of N964.8bn for investments on road infrastructure in the country.

Fashola who said he has with other ministers toured Nigeria twice by road doing 12 hours each day pointed out that about 339,955 jobs were created in the built sector for the past seven years.

The Minister who kick-started the 2022 score-card of the President Muhammadu Buhari said the investments completed 8,352.94km of roads which have been constructed while 250,583 number of road signs have been installed.

The Minister of Works and Housing said the sector powered the following economic activities that empowered many Nigerians.

He said the sector spurred the the use of 1,652,190,22 tonnes of cement, 1,002,026,851.29 and 51,716,271.07 litres of Petrol.

He also said 3,371,136.57 tonnes of bitumen, 18,515,735.06 tonnes of fine aggregate sand and 40,881,234.03 tonnes of coarse aggregate.

Fashola cited the example of poverty reduction by the economic activities in the construction industry that was facilitated by investments of the Federal Government.

He said records from a firm showed that it subcontracted jobs worth N45bn to 1,421 entities to supply Bitumen, laterite, sands, cement and reinforcement diesel.

He pointed out that the demand translated to 24,000 tons which involved 580 truck trips; 3,4000,000 tons of sand and translated to 25,200 trucks trips.

For the cement, 3,700 truck trips were engaged on the 125,000 tons with 950 truck trips from the 30,000 tons while 49,000,000 litres of diesel was used and involved 1,200 truck trips.

