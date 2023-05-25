The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, on Thursday, defended the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over the continued approval of multi-billion naira contracts and foreign loans, saying Buhari can award contract and loan till the last minutes.

Fashola while responding to those advising the President to stop awarding further contracts, with few days to the expiration of his government, maintained that “this government must work until the very last day of its tenure”

He said “some people are still saying why are they borrowing few days to their expiration, its because we don’t have enough money and people want infrastructure.

“Some people are saying that why are we still awarding contracts few days to go, but they have forgotten that the tenure of this present administration ends at the midnight of 28th May, 2023 and when it is 12 midnight, Bola Tinubu takes over the government and that is why we are still working.

“They forget that you the people of Nigeria through your representatives have passed a budget for us to implement.

If you don’t want borrowing that means government will increase your taxes because that is another way to pay the deficits and that is how it is done in any party of the world.”

Speaking on how some projects are being funded, Fashola said “we want good roads and we are complaining that Buhari’s administration is borrowing money, who is now going to give us money to execute all these projects.

“I’m also here to tell you that we will be leaving behind sustainable development here whether we are still in the office or not.

“Two days ago, I signed the advance payment guarantee request for the release of the money to the contractor.

“Now that we have done all the processes, contractor have started moving around to talk to those that will supply them materials to use for the construction. So, we are constructing this road afresh.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE