Fashionista, Nosakhare becomes face of Boohooman

Following the news of teaming up with the popular brand, Boohooman, model and fashionista Ologbosere Nosakhare, continues to justify why he’s been rated by many to be a leading content creator.

With a huge social media following, Nosakhare is known for being a respected voice in the fashion industry and has already been enlisted by top brands to help push their business.

However, his latest deal to represent Boohooman may be his biggest yet, if reactions by fans are to be considered.He takes over from Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy, the brand’s African content creator, while joining the likes of football superstar, Jack Grealish, to be an ambassador for Boohooman.

Nosakhare couldn’t hide his excitement on joining the Boohooman brand and reassured fans to expect bigger things from their favourite.

“I am excited about the new journey and what it will bring to my brand. This is what it means to be recognised by top brands across the world and I am looking forward to having an exciting moment and experience with the brand

