Fashion school aims to raise 1,000 entrepreneurs by 2024

THE co-founder of a fashion school, Whoopy Yun fashion college, Mrs Omobolanle Adedeji, has stated that its goal is to raise 1000 fashion entrepreneurs by 2024 who will serve as job creators for youths in Africa.

Adedeji noted that the fashion college was established to empower and equip youths with fashion and entrepreneurship skills in order to reduce unemployment in Nigeria and Africa.

She said this during the three cohort graduation ceremony of the fashion college, held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Wednesday.

Adedeji added that in a bid to contribute its quota to the community, an initiative, fash4dev, meaning fashion for development, was set up to train and empower vulnerable women.

She added that the initiative was sponsored by an international donor, World Connect, New York, USA.

According to her, the initiative was established out of the passion to create what is generally called ready-made at an affordable price at the reach of all with the hope of competing with other international brands and as well to export African cultures and values.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!