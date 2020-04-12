Fashion is the new global centre of attractions, says Shaeeb

A fashion designer, Shaeeb Oluwatobi, has said fashion is the new global centre of attractions as it can be done by bringing pieces of materials into reality outfit and tailoring the bespoke to suit personality.

Shaeeb is currently acting as the Chief Executive Officer of Tas Apparels, a foremost African premium, a unisex clothing brand in the city of Ibadan, Oyo State.

While speaking with Tribune Online highlighted the challenges the fashion industry is facing as, staying true to the brand design fundamentals, adapting to technological changes, working within short deadlines, among others.

“Nonetheless, bringing our clients dream pieces to reality is what we are committed to at Tas Apparels, we are enthusiastic to do more in the creative world and that has kept us moving over the years,” he said.

While sharing his thought on COVID-19 and how it has affected the fashion market, Shaeeb said that it is obvious that the virus has no doubt changed our life patterns globally, also our economies and perceptions, not leaving the Tas Apparels or any other brand of businesses.

“The virus has reminded us of our interconnectedness, therefore, we should try our best to support each other ultimately, we should adhere strictly to all safety precautions by Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) in other to combat this epidemic virus, ” he added.

“Also we should all bear in mind that these hard times shall pass, ” Shaeeb maintained.

Shaeeb hereby urged the government to look into ways for disbursement of relief to the citizens by means of providing adequate basic needs in this hard time. Adding that Tas Apparels wish everyone a blissful Easter Celebration in their various households as the apparel introduces great slash prices on online shopping.

THE Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has said that Easter is more relevant now that makind is passing through one of the darkest times in history. Lawan, who stated this in his Easter message to Nigerians said ”I heartily felicitates with Nigerians, particularly Christians as we celebrate Easter… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE