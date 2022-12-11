Fashion entrepreneur calls for collaboration with government agencies

A Nigerian female fashion entrepreneur, Justina Wanda, has called for collaboration with agencies of government in order to identify hidden talents in Nigeria and global recognition of Nigerian fashion industry, just like the entertainment industry is currently gaining ground globally.

Wanda called for this when she spoke in Abuja over the weekend during the maiden edition of the Creator’s Fair and Fashion Show put in place by her fashion company, JUSTWAN DEZIGN COUTURE with the Theme “AFROCENTRIC”.

She said: “It is a known knowledge that organizing an event of this class takes effort, focus and precision and was available in my team that saw to the day to day planning and actualizing this event to what we see of it today. Art is life. One known fact amongst us is that Nigerians have excelled all over the world by exhibiting our culture through Arts and Creativities.

“I invite you to review our entertainment industry and see how Nigerian music has made great impacts within and outside the African continent. The Nigerian fashion industry like the entertainment is currently gaining global recognition.

“This is positive developments that need to be encouraged. It is in line with the need to encourage this global recognition among others that JUSTWAN DEZIGN COUTURE decided to create a platform for creatives to showcase their creativity and unique styles this year’s creator’s Fair and Fashion Show.

“AFROCENTRIC seeks to amongst other things achieve the following: To showcase the rich cultural heritage and identity of Nigerians as well made in Nigeria Arts and Craft. Nigeria being the most populous black nation on earth with our sense of styles is a force to reckon with anywhere and at all times. If we must favorably compete with global brands, we then should be thinking of platforms like ours that will promote these initiatives as a people.To collaborate with the agencies of government in identifying hidden talents in our Nation.

“One sure way to do this is through our local contents that are so rich and in abundance. Justwan shall be available to lead the part beyond the shores of this country. Show that Nigerian brands have the global competiveness and has attained global acceptance and loved. These were achieved through conscious efforts, hard work and resilience over years.





“Some of these brands will be on our runways tonight. It is my pleasure while thanking you, to formally inform you that we will keep this as an annual event which shall serve as a rallying point for the best brands in Nigeria and Africa while keeping our eyes on the global stage.

“As I lead you through our exhibition stands and our fashion show where you will be making purchases from our numerous items, we wish to inform you while requesting for your consideration of exploring our various partnership opportunities that will be of benefit to both parties,” she stated.

One of the fashion designers, Timi Olagbemiro, TIMI EXCLUSIVE CLOTHIER, also called for patronage of made in Nigeria, when she said: “The patronage had not been really amazing but thank God, if not for the passion, I don’t think I could have continued, but thank God, it’s still encouraging.

“I think the fashion show will play a positive role in my business because what we need is awareness to keep putting out ourselves there for people to be able to see.

“I love government to promote the Nigerian brand and they should try and make sure we are in the limelight, instead of encouraging imports, government should support made in Nigeria and give grants.”