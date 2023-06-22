Influencer Monday Matthew, a BSc Computer Science graduate from Caritas University in Enugu State, is currently receiving tremendous support from fellow African celebrities. Renowned for his achievements in the fashion industry, Matthew has showcased his talent at prestigious events including Dubai Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and Fashion Week DXB.

Matthew’s rise to prominence in both the fashion and influencer realms has not gone unnoticed by his peers, as African celebrities from various industries have come forward to express their admiration and support for his accomplishments. With his unique sense of style, exceptional talent, and unwavering dedication to his craft, Matthew has inspired a wave of support and appreciation within the African entertainment community.

Celebrities from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, and other African countries have taken to social media platforms to commend Matthew for his achievements and highlight his significant contributions to the industry. They recognize his success as a testament to the growing recognition of African talent on the global stage.

Matthew’s journey, from being crowned Mr Nigeria International in 2015 to becoming an influential figure in the fashion world, has been truly remarkable. His success serves as an inspiration to aspiring fashion enthusiasts and showcases the immense potential of African talent on the international platform.

As the overwhelming support for Monday Matthew continues to pour in, it is evident that his influence and impact within the African entertainment industry will continue to grow. With his groundbreaking accomplishments and the support of fellow African celebrities, Matthew is poised to empower and inspire the next generation of fashion enthusiasts across the continent.

