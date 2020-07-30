Fasanmi: Yoruba nation has lost a great patriot ― Adebanjo
Pa Ayo Adebanjo has described the death of Pa Ayo Fasanmi as a loss of a great patriot of the Yoruba nation.
Adebanjo said this via a text message sent to Tribune Online on Thursday evening.
He added that Nigeria has lost one of its Independence fighters, saying he was a leading star and a strong Awoist.
“The Yoruba nation has lost a great patriot. May his soul rest in peace.
“Nigeria has lost one of the fighters for Nigeria’s Independence in the death of Senator Pa Ayo Fasanmi.
“He was a leading star of the Action Group, Afenifere, a strong Awoist, and a senator of the 1st Republic,” he said.
