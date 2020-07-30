Fasanmi: Yoruba nation has lost a great patriot ― Adebanjo

Pa Ayo Adebanjo has described the death of Pa Ayo Fasanmi as a loss of a great patriot of the Yoruba nation.

Adebanjo said this via a text message sent to Tribune Online on Thursday evening.

He added that Nigeria has lost one of its Independence fighters, saying he was a leading star and a strong Awoist.

“The Yoruba nation has lost a great patriot. May his soul rest in peace.

“Nigeria has lost one of the fighters for Nigeria’s Independence in the death of Senator Pa Ayo Fasanmi.

“He was a leading star of the Action Group, Afenifere, a strong Awoist, and a senator of the 1st Republic,” he said.