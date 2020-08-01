Fasanmi to be buried in Ekiti country home on Tuesday ― Son
The remains of Senator Ayo Fasanmi, one of the leaders of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere who died on Wednesday at 94 will be interred on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in his Iye-Ekiti country home in Ilejemeje local government area of Ekiti State.
This was contained in a statement made forwarded to Sunday Tribune by his son, Hon Folabi Fasanmi on behalf of the family.
Th statement said the burial was in accordance with the wishes and desire of the sage to be buried at the quickest possible time.
Hon Fasanmi revealed that a commendation service would be held in honour of the Second Republic Senator in his Osogbo residence on Monday, August 3, 2020.
He said that the family was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the display of appreciation and affection for the deceased.
According to him, “the family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the display of appreciation and affection for our father, a father of the nation who served humanity and God till the very end.
“From the downtrodden, the common man, the rich, the poor, the church of God, the political class, Afenifere, APC, National leader of APC, South-West Governors, the Senate president, the vice president, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President, we are indeed most grateful.
“For a man that valued modesty, contentment over avaricious living, prosperity for all over wealth for few, sustenance of good governance over bad leadership, the dream of seeing a better and greater Nigeria were his very last desires”
Hon Fasanmi, however, said that all the burial rites of the late All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain would be conducted in accordance with the protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic especially the social distancing.
