Fasanmi spoke truth to power ― APC

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Fasanmi, truth to power, APC, Delta, Salary slash, South-West APC hails Yari, BAPC Bauchi Ondo 2020 Oke Ondo 2020, APC Chairman in Akwanga LGA, APC, Benin, Amosun, Okorocha, nominees, Lagos, bye-election, Lagos East

The ruling All Progressives Congress has sympathised with the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, over the death of its chairman, Senator Ayo Fasanmi.

Chief Fasanmi died on Thursday at the age of 94 in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

APC in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Yekeen Nabena described the late Senator Fasanmi as “one of Nigeria’s leading voices who spoke truth to power.”

The party further said the Second Republic politician was an accomplished man who alongside championing the socio-political interests and preserving the ethnic identity of the Yorubas, was also an advocate of good governance in the country.

The statement further urged the nation to preserve the legacy of the late statesman.

ALSO READ: Army evacuates remains of late Lieutenant to Military hospital

The statement read in part: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) mourns the death of the Leader of Afenifere, Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba and APC chieftain, Senator Ayo Fasanmi at 94.

“The Yorubas and indeed the nation at large have lost a father to all, elder statesman, welfarist, second Republic Senator and frontline politician whose indelible strides will be forever remembered

“Pa Fasanmi was one of Nigeria’s leading voices who spoke truth to power

“In death, the APC celebrates an accomplished man and leader of the frontline Yoruba socio-cultural organisation who alongside championing the socio-political interests and preserving the ethnic identity of the Yorubas, was also an advocate of good governance in the country

“Although born in Ekiti state, he chose to make Osun state home. The APC expresses condolences to the immediate family, the government and people of Ekiti and Ondo states and the Yoruba nation at large. We pray for the fortitude to bear the loss. The task before us now is to keep his legacies alive.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE Presidency has ordered some zonal heads and sectional heads in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who are police officers to return to the police headquarters… Read Full Story
After spending over four weeks at the isolation centre following his testing positive for coronavirus on June 24, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede, on Wednesday announced that he had tested negative for the disease… Read Full Story
THE Southern Kaduna caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday called for the Federal Government’s intervention in identifying and halting the financiers and members of the militia groups involved in the indiscriminate killings and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, including children and women… Read Full Story
THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says that neither the federal nor the various state governments have put anything in place to suggest that the protocols they reel out as control measures against COVID-19 will be implemented in their own schools… Read Full Story
GRIMALDI Nigeria, the operator of the Port and Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML) at the Tin-Can Island port in Lagos has admitted that due to the huge influx of cargoes that arrive at the terminal daily, it cannot entirely rule out cargo pilfering at the terminal… Read Full Story
THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have agreed to join forces to close loopholes in the Temporary Importation Permit (TIP) system that importers often exploit to avoid levies due to the government… Read Full Story
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Chairmen and Governing Council members for four state-owned tertiary institutions… Read Full Story
An Appeal Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday ordered Kwara State House of Assembly to swear in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jimoh Abdulraheem Agboola… Read Full Story
Hepatitis is a disease of the liver. There are many causes of this liver disease, including virus, drugs, toxins, alcohol and so on. But one of the most common and dangerous ones is that caused by the virus. Out of all the viruses, there are five major ones– hepatitis A, B, C, E and D– that cause liver disease… Read Full Story
Lemon has been used historically to fight food poisoning, malaria, typhoid fever and scurvy. Although lemons did not suffice as a cure, in combination with standard antimalarials, lemons promoted… Read Full Story
RECENTLY, five aid workers working with local and international humanitarian organisations who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram extremists in the troubled North-East region of Nigeria were executed by the terrorists after the alleged failure of the Nigerian government and the international bodies to… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!, Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

LG upgrades customer experience with advanced laundry set

Latest News

Army evacuates remains of late Lieutenant to Military hospital

Latest News

Ayo Fasanmi always stood for truth ― Buhari 

Latest News

Fasanmi for burial next Tuesday ― Family

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More