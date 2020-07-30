Fasanmi: Nigeria has lost a hero of democracy ― Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has described the late Afenifere leader, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, as one of the heroes of democracy being enjoyed in the country today.

The Fourth Republic Senator, who hailed from Iye-Ekiti, in Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Ekiti State, passed on Thursday at his residence in Osogbo, the Osun State capital aged 94 years.

Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Pa Fasanmi as a steadfast Awoist and committed progressive who was a torchbearer for younger progressives in his lifetime.

The Governor said the death of Fasanmi had robbed Nigeria of one of her most selfless politicians and patriots who demonstrated unalloyed commitment for a better country where justice and equity occupy a pride of place.

He noted that he was a politician who was consistent with the progressive ideology as demonstrated in his membership of the Action Group, Unity Party of Nigeria, Social Democratic Party, Alliance for Democracy, Action Congress, Action Congress of Nigerian and All Progressives Congress.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) said Ekiti is proud to have produced Fasanmi who served as a parliamentarian at different times in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Fayemi recalled the pivotal role played by Fasanmi as a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in the fight to revalidate the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

Our highly revered Pa Fasanmi lived a good life, ran a good race and has gone home for a well-deserved rest.

“There is no doubt we shall miss his wise counsel, but we are consoled with the fact he lived a good life and left a good legacy. Our prayer is that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort his family,” he said.

He said the late Pa Fasanmi demonstrated courage in his stand against military dictatorship at a time it was very dangerous to dare the most vicious dictatorship in the nation’s history.

