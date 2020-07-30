Fasanmi, a principled fighter of Awo’s ideals, says Fasoranti

The leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has commiserated with the family of Pa Ayo Fasanmi and Ekiti State government over the death of the second republic senator.

Fansanmi died in his residence at Osogbo, Osun State at the age of 94.

In a statement signed by Pa Fasoranti in Ekiti on Thursday, he described Fasanmi as a sage that is worthy of emulation and that he would be remembered for being a principled fighter for the ideals of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The statement reads, “On behalf of all members of Afenifere, I commiserate with the family of Senator Ayo Fasanmi and the government and people of Ekiti State on the passing away of the Second Republic Senator.”

“Senator Fasanmi will be remembered as a firebrand Action Grouper who distinguished himself as a principled fighter for the ideals of our Leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the days of siege,” it continued.

“As a UPN Senator in the Second Republic, he was also very distinguished. His life was meritorious and would always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.”