Fasanmi: A great loss to Yorubaland, Nigeria ― Akeredolu

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Fasanmi, Buhari, Ayo Fasanmi, Amotekun
Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi

The Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the late factional leader of Afenifere, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, as a patriot whose positive exploits will not be forgotten in a hurry.

Akeredolu stated this in a statement issued and signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, described Fasanmi, “as one of the few men standing, personified integrity and exemplified altruism.”

Akeredolu said: “Baba lives on because of his positive exploits and demonstrated capacity to lead a people.

“Fasanmi bequeathed courage, planted love and displayed an insatiable quest for a just, equitable and egalitarian Nigeria.

“His thoughts were laced with candour and palpable emotional attachment for his people, the Yoruba Nation and Nigeria at large.

“These thoughts were truly Nigeran and reflected in all ways, an inexorable passion for humanity.

“As a true son of the old Ondo State, Governors of both States and indeed, all South West Governors, will commence talks with the immediate family to give this Patriot, befitting internment.”

The family of late Fasanmi in the early hours of Thursday announced the demise of Pa Fasanmi, one of the lieutenants of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Fasanmi, a Second Republic Senator passed on at the age of 95.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE Presidency has ordered some zonal heads and sectional heads in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who are police officers to return to the police headquarters… Read Full Story
After spending over four weeks at the isolation centre following his testing positive for coronavirus on June 24, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede, on Wednesday announced that he had tested negative for the disease… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Fasanmi: Yoruba has lost one of its strong voices ― Gani Adams

Latest News

Lawyers pledge pro-bono service to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty

Latest News

Eid-El Kabir: Gombe gov felicitates Muslim Ummah, calls for fervent prayers

Latest News

Eid-el-Kabir: NUJ applauds Makinde, Folarin, Balogun, others for support

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More