Farounbi, others pay tribute to late ace broadcaster, Agbaje-Williams

Former Ambassador to the Philippines and ace broadcaster, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, led other dignitaries in paying tribute to the ace broadcaster, Chief Anike Agbaje-Williams.

A night of tribute, tagged ‘Media Celebration of Life for a Trailblazer’ was held in her honour in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The tribute to Agbaje-Williams, which had in attendance Ambassador Farounbi, Chief Bisi Adesola, the Chairperson, Enforcement of Rule of Law Agency, Oyo state, Rtd Justice Aderemi and a host of others, stated that the deceased made an indelible mark in broadcast journalism during her lifetime.

They noted that her exit has created a big vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

In their various submissions, they described late Agbaje-Williams as a thoroughbred professional.

“She was dutiful, diligent and highly professional in the discharge of her duty.

“She abhorred laziness but was always ready to assist the upcoming journalists to attain a high level of professionalism.

“Late Agbaje-Williams was a role model not only to the up-and-coming journalists but to the mothers.

“She has fought a good fight and conquered.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

