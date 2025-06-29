Farounbi blames collapse of eduation sector on policy inconsistency

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi, has blamed the collapse of the education sector on the inconsistency in the various policies of the government

Farounbi noted that one important problem that must be solved in education is poor funding, he stressed the need for the improvement of the level of funding on education.

He said this on Saturday during the 40th graduation anniversary of the Oke ‘Badan High School, Old Students’ Association, OHSOSA, 1985 set.

The former Ambassador of Nigeria to Philippines, who was the guest speaker at the event stated that if education is efficiently funded, adequate infrastructures, adequate supply of books, teaching materials, adequate fund to pay teachers and as well recruit the number of teachers needed in schools.

“One important that must be solved is poor funding, he stressed the need for the improvement of the level of funding of education sector

“Compared to the past years where government dedicated about 25 percent of its budget to education, nowadays just 10 percent of the budget is spent on education and that is why we have poor infrastructure.

“So the poor funding is as a result of poor policy because if we all accept that education is the foundation of whatever we do in this society, then we will budget enough fund for education. So the solution to this is that the government should increase the number of funding to get quality teachers in schools. According to UNESCO budget on education should not be less than 35 percent, and here we have 10 percent spent on education. It is just a decision that we should make to make education well-funded.“

While he charged alumni members to give back to their alma mater.

Also speaking, Chairman of the 1985 set, Wasiu Abiola, stated that the reunion is meant to help members of the set and also an opportunity to look into how to complement government efforts to improve the condition of the school.

He reiterated the alumni’s commitment towards improvement of the infrastructure of their alma mater.

Abiola further noted that the reunion is also an opportunity to brainstorm on problems facing secondary school education.

While he charged alumni and other stakeholders to come together to bring about development in the education sector.

“We thank God for sparing our lives till today, because we are coming together 40 years after graduating from school. This reunion will serve as an opportunity to look at how we can help one another and as well see how we can complement government efforts to contribute to the development of our alma mater, because I was in the school some time ago and was not happy with what I saw there, so today there is a plan to hold a fund raising for the construction of a school hall in our alma mater.”

