Farouk Gumel to Botswana: Skills and merits beyond borders

Farouk Mohammed Gumel is a distinguished Nigerian professional known for his exceptional expertise in various sectors. A few days ago, the news of his appointment as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the newly established Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund Limited made headlines across the media.

Furthermore, this appointment by His Excellency, President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana, marks a significant milestone for both Botswana and Nigeria. For Botswana, it represents the capture of a rare gem from Nigeria, employed based on merit without any human connection. Our special appreciation goes to President Boko.

To those of us who worked with Farouk Gumel, during the erstwhile late Baba Buhari administration, this appointment did not come as a total surprise. While serving in the same government and in different capacities, our paths intersected several times. On each occasion, he consistently demonstrated the qualities of a visionary young leader.

Gumel’s academic background is impressive. He holds a first-class honours degree in materials technology and a Distinction-level Master’s degree in clean technology from respected universities in the United Kingdom. Beyond his academic prowess, he has distinguished himself through competence, high-demand skills, character, loyalty, and practical problem-solving capacity.

In addition, his career trajectory spans multiple sectors, ranging from multinational corporations to international conglomerates, where he later transitioned into public service. As a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and having worked with PwC, one of the globally renowned “Big Four” accounting and consulting firms, Gumel’s professional record is enviable.

The emergence of Gumel, as head of the multi-billion-dollar Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund, reinforces the reflection that merit, skills, and excellence transcend boundaries. We are in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), where value creation through skills matters more than paper qualifications.

The global economy today seeks problem solvers, innovators, and people who can deliver an impact beyond theoretical knowledge. Malam Gumel’s professional record and digital footprints were enough to convince the Botswana government that he is the right man for this national assignment.

In Nigeria, he previously served as Chairman of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), contributing to stabilising and managing Nigeria’s sovereign wealth during one of the country’s most challenging economic periods. This is why experience and previous scorecard matter in attracting new opportunities.

This development aligns with an argument I have consistently advocated for, especially among the youths, and which I eloquently captured in my book, “Skills Rather than Just Degrees”, that in order to remain relevant, productive, and employable in the 21st century, youths and others must prioritise the acquisition of high-demand global skills. While degrees are important, without the right skills, they may not be enough to propel someone to greatness.

The fact that Botswana, a nation blessed with the world’s second-largest diamond reserves, could hand over the Board Chairmanship of Sovereign Wealth Fund to a young Nigerian professional exemplifies the reality that with the required competence, integrity, discipline, and skills, Africans can excel globally.

Countries leading the world economy today have invested in skills-based education. For instance, China introduces coding, programming, and robotics to children as early as primary school. Japan, Finland, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore are case studies in how skill-focused education can accelerate national development.

Gumel’s appointment will serve as a source of inspiration to young Nigerians, particularly those in the northern region. It sends a clear message that with the required competence, integrity, and relevant skills, there is no limit to what a northerner (addressed as Almajiri or Malam) can achieve.

Education must be restructured to prioritise skills, innovation, and problem-solving. As we celebrate this milestone, the bigger lesson is for Nigeria and Africa to embrace a paradigm shift from degree obsession to combining it with social, soft, and technical skill acquisition.

May the Almighty guide and guard our younger brother Farouk Mohammed Gumel and all those working with him to deliver beyond expectations.

Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami is Co-Chairman of the African Union 4IR Policy Council (ASRIC).

