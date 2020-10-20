Farmnow Nigeria urges stakeholders to collaborate for maximum production of healthy farm produce

IN commemoration of the 2020 World food day, Farmnow Nigeria has called on all stakeholders in Nigeria and across the world to collaborate towards making sustainable food security a reality.

In his speech, Co-Founder of Farmnow Nigeria, Mr. Samson Odegbami, stated that just like the theme for this year’s world food day, to grow, nourish and sustain suggests, we must collectively achieve good health together.

He also noted that poverty is a leading factor that amplifies the risk of malnutrition. By extension, malnutrition increases health care costs, reduces productivity, and slows economic growth which in turn will affect the nation at large.

Following the statistics provided by WHO, 45% of deaths among children under 5 years of age are linked to undernutrition. These deaths mostly occur in low and middle-income countries.

The developmental, economic, social, and medical impacts of the global burden of malnutrition are serious and lasting, for individuals and their families.

It is therefore pertinent for all stake holders in the food and agriculture sector to ensure that they collaborate and embrace modern technology and methods for large scale mechanized farming In order to foster production of healthy and hygienic food.

Farmnow Nigeria in pursuit of her mission to create food security through innovative and collaborative farming solutions calls on individuals from all works of life to join her in empowering farmers and push for more indigenous production of agro product both in livestock and plant production because our actions are our future.

