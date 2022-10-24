FarmFresh assures consumers, stakeholders on standards

The management of FarmFresh has assured that the firm will continue to meet the expectation of consumers and other stakeholders, by consistently producing high quality and standard dairy products that would meet their nutritional needs.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Orekogbe, stated this in response to the endorsement of the company’s brands by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Abuja recently.

He stated that one of the company’s strategies at meeting such consumers’ expectations is making the consumers’ health as one of its priorities; hence the company’s preservatives-free products.

“Our products are fresh and without preservatives. We are concerned about customers’ health and will be consistent in meeting their needs,” Orekogbe stated.

The company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Gbadesola Adenrele explained that Farmfresh had been consistent in the fast moving consumer goods market for nineteen years, and would remain committed to serving fresh dairy products that meet the needs of customers and consumers.

“Our processes are designed to ensure that we retain the freshness of all products produced from our production site/farm,” he added.

The company’s Brand Executive, Ifeoluwa Akindele described the endorsement by the medical body as a confirmation of the efforts the company had put into making its yoghurt brands strong, and consumer-friendly.

Presenting the certificate of endorsement, NMA’s President, Dr. Uche Ojinmah described the endorsement as a recognition of the company’s commitment and drive to open up the market for people who need healthy beverages to access the products.

