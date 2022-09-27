Farmers urged to conduct proper research, market survey before planting

FARMERS in Nigeria have been advised to conduct proper research and market survey before palnting in order to achieve optimal result and drastically reduce post-harvest losses.

The advice was given by the Deputy Chairperson, Agricultural and Allied Group, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs. Bosun Solarin, while speaking on “Opportunities for Networking and Collaboration” during the Agricultural and Allied Group Agro Fair and Symposium, held recently in Lagos.

Solarin, who is also the Chairperson, LCCI Export Group, encouraged farmers, especially those exporting their produce to get needed certifications to have a better chance of thriving in the international market.

Solarin urged exporters of farm produce to look into African countries as their export destinations, while calling on Nigerians to change their orientation by assisting the nation to boost the value of the Naira against other international currencies.

On her part, the Chair, Agricultural and Allied Group, LCCI, Mrs. Edobong Akpabio said agriculture is a business, adding that the more we treat it as a business, as a way to create wealth, the more it would promote development and improve livelihoods.

Speaking on “Agribusiness: The Sustainable Panacea for Nigeria’s Economic Growth,” the chairperson described agribusiness as the business part of agriculture where more than 80 per cent of activity and wealth in agriculture are found.

According to her, the LCCI’s agricultural and allied group’s contributions to the agriculture sector and the country at large had been enormous by giving people the platform to showcase their goods and services.

Akpabio pointed out that agriculture is contributing more to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 23.2 per cent, saying it has been consistent. “This event is to ensure sustainable economic growth in Nigeria and discuss issues facing agriculture and agribusiness,” she added.

Also, the Lagos State Commissioner for agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya posited that the only way for Nigeria to survive is through agriculture. She said, “Until we see reasons why we need to take agriculture as the only way of surviving the economy, the country will still be the same.”

Olusanya added that Nigerians need to participate more in production activities, emphasising that agriculture cuts across different aspects from ‘farm to plate’ and is not limited to farming alone.

Furthermore, the commissioner noted that agriculture is not for the poor or some selected people, stressing that it is everybody’s business, while encouraging parents to help their children to embrace agriculture rather than advising them to study other courses as there seem to be more opportunities in agriculture than other sectors.

In his remarks, the President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole observed that the agriculture sector has been bedeviled with insecurity and some policies that were not favourable. Represented by the Vice President, Mrs. Daramola Bamidele, the President underscored the need for all stakeholders to come together for deliberations towards making agriculture truly the mainstay of the Nigerian economy.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE