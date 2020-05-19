Farmers to get 81,000MT seeds from NASC

THE National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has given assurance to farmers of access to about 81,000 metric tonnes of certified seeds for the 2020 farming season.

Director General of NASC, Dr Philip Ojo, made the disclosure while speaking to journalists during a virtual media briefing held on Zoom.

Ojo, during the briefing, explained that the council was doing its best towards ensuring that seed activities are sustained and promoted amid efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“The industry is preparing to push 81,000 of certified seeds which include rice, maize, sorghum, soya bean, cowpea, millet, groundnut, wheat, sesame, and potato, to the market and companies as farmers prepare for the planting season,” he said.

This, Ojo added, was in a bid to produce adequate quantities of seeds for the next cropping season.

He further explained that the seeds were ready for deployment and purchase by farmers for the production of food and raw materials across the country

Ojo also reiterated the need to address the current reduction in food stocks.

“The urgent need to replace depleted food stock as a result of the massive purchase and consumption is now staring us in the face and we can only achieve this using high- quality seeds,” he noted.

The NASC chief further explained that his agency would be working with relevant stakeholders to implement various coping actions which will help the sector to continue to function amid the Covid-19 crisis.

He said: “Planned actions to ensure farmers have access to seeds include: structuring the trade of seed and agro-inputs in designated markets and on specific days while complying with social distancing directions of relevant agencies of government at local, state and federal levels by using a decentralised model for organising the markets that allows quality seed and agro-inputs to be transported close to farmers and thus reduce the distance that farmers need to travel to access inputs.

“Also to create seed sector task forces at federal, state, and local government levels to review regularly the inter-state movement of essential agricultural goods and services and provide guidance on measures to be taken.

“Also, to advocate and raise awareness to ensure that the services and business of seed companies and agro-input dealers are designated as essential with a view to communicating their role as essential to food security and the national economy widely through all traditional and social media platforms.”

The NASC boss also lauded the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, for his efforts towards instating the task force to oversee movement of agricultural produces amid lockdown directives across the states.

“We commend the efforts of our Minister of Agriculture towards ensuring that agricultural stakeholders can move about to conduct their businesses without hindrances.

“With the support of the law enforcement agencies, this ministerial intervention will help the agribusiness community greatly,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Buhari May Announce New Policy Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari may on Monday announce new measures as the nation battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Towards this, on Sunday, the president received a briefing and recommendations on efforts further contain the spread of the virus from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on… Read full story

Lagos Considers Full Reopening Of Economy

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday that the state government is considering full re-opening of the critical sectors of its economy, but quickly noted that the move would not be pushed in a hurry. The governor gave this indication while at a briefing after the State’s Security Council meeting held at the… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Agboola Gambari’s Burning Grass

What should Nigeria expect from you as Chief of Staff?”: “I don’t report directly to the nation; I report to the president.” “What should he (the president) expect from you? What can you assure him?” “I think you should ask the president. I give him my loyalty, competence and support.” “What will be your guiding principle as Chief of Staff?”… Read more

COVID-19: Buhari May Announce New Policy Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari may on Monday announce new measures as the nation battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Towards this, on Sunday, the president received a briefing and recommendations on efforts further contain the spread of the virus from the Presidential Task Force… Read full story

COVID-19: Ganduje, Deputy, Political Office Holders’ Salaries Cut By Half

Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his deputy, all commissioners and other political office holders from the month of May would receive half salary due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges on the state’s… Read full story

Israel’s Netanyahu Sworn In As Head Of Long-Awaited Unity Government

Israel’s parliament has sworn in a new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz, ending the longest political crisis in the country’s history, Aljazeera reports. After more than 500 days without a stable government and three inconclusive elections, lawmakers in the… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Infectious Diseases Bill

THE spontaneous anger triggered by the bill titled Infectious Diseases Control Bill 2020 has subsisted because of the resolve by the leadership of the House of Representatives to stick to its gun on the matter. The bill is being sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamilla; Pascal Obi, the chairman, House Committee on… Read full story

Buhari Receives PTF Report On COVID-19 Containment Effort

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received a report from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic on the effort at the containment of its spread. The task force led by its chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, met the president at his… Read full story

WHO To Kick Off International Meet Amid US-China Tensions

The World Health Organization will on Monday kick off its first-ever virtual assembly, but fears abound that US-China tensions could derail the strong action needed to address the COVID-19 crisis. The World Health Assembly, which has been trimmed from the usual three weeks to just two days, Monday and Tuesday… Read full story

The Coming Anti-Christ And The Africans

This is an imaginary essay. But it fits in with the economic, geopolitical and spiritual realities of our world today. By a dream-vision, I was taken to the Infernal Kingdom where I beheld Satan sitting on his throne with glittering pomp. The powers and principalities were paying obeisance to him, prostrate on the ground… Read full story

How Businesses Can Thrive During Peak And Trough

Business never follows a linear path. Rather, business runs in cycles; boom and bust, peak and trough, good and bad, great and tough. However, irrespective of the cycle in which a business finds itself, the stakeholders’ expectations remain unchanged – value must be delivered to them; customers expect quality… Read full story

Speaking Against Evil Is Not An Act Of Disobedience

What is good becomes bad, when it is done at the wrong time. Also, it is good to be hushed and silent, but when you are silent and still when you are to speak out, silence becomes bad. Sleep is good, but when done at the wrong time, it becomes bad. It is good to rest at home, but when you rest at home at the wrong time… Read full story

Leadership: Lessons Along The Way – 2

In the course of fulfilling your life assignment, many people will be engaged in the process, for good or for ill. You will be making the greatest mistake of your life by assuming that just because people gleefully got involved with what you are doing translates to their being committed to you. Those who are committed to… Read full story