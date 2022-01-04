Farmers recount gains of planting PBR beans

NIGERIA beans farmers over the years have been at a loss as they keep planting the same variety of beans which has long maturity time, low yield and susceptible to pest attacks.

Worried about farmers’ plight and in a move to improve the yield of beans, the African Agriculture Technology Foundation (AATF), in partnership with scientists at the Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR), Zaria, developed a beans variety called the Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) beans.

With the commercial release of this bean variety, beans farmers in the country received the seed while the AATF trained Extension Agents worked directly with the farmers in their fields.

Over 1,152 farmers selected from across Nigeria who participated in the wet season national demonstration trials carried out by the AATF, IAR and National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) are confident Nigeria’s quest for self sufficiency in beans production can be attained.

Some of the farmers who spoke to Nigeria Tribune said the performance observed during the trials is a pointer to the factor that in no distance time, Nigeria will be able to attain self-sufficiency in beans production as well as supply the West African sub-region.

Other farmers also pointed out that with the early maturing and disease resistance of the PBR beans, it will go along way in ensuring that investment on farm materialises after harvest.

When Nigerian Tribune spoke with Godwin Okoye, who is a beans farmer in Enugu State, he expressed optimism that with enough PBR beans seed, he would get a good harvest next farming season.

Okoye whose farm is located at Udi Local Government of the State, said from the little he cultivated this year, he got good harvest.

The 53 year old farmer said that farming is his major source of livelihood. He said he hopes to re-roof his house which leaks each time rain fall from the money he would make from the sale of beans next planting season

Mgbokwere Eugenia an extension worker of the African Agriculture Technologies Foundation in Enugu State, said the performance of the beans during trial caught the attention of passers-by.

Eugenia who covers Udi Local Government Area of the state said though they planted 4 meters by 4 meters of PBR beans, the harvest was very encouraging and surpasses that of the local variety.

She, however, noted that from the trial, a lot of requests were coming from individuals for the seed to plant this coming wet season.

“The performance is very marvellous and the growth is encouraging and people who saw the beans performance on the field were very interested in getting it.

“Because it was planted along the road passers-by were surprised and asking us which variety of beans we planted, in fact, it attracted a lot of farmers because they were surprised that this kind of beans can grow in this area,” she noted.

She said from the four meters by 4 meters which is about four ridges they planted, they harvested about 2kg of beans, unlike the local variety that will not give up to that yield.

“We planted 4 meters by 4 meters, when we harvested, there was no stain on the seed, the harvest is very good, you can’t compare it with the local one, because when you harvest the local one, you will see many diseases that affected it, but this one, there is no disease on it.

“We harvest 2kg from the farm which has about 4 ridges unlike the local variety that would have given lesser yield because of disease attack.

She requested that farmers in the South Eastern part of the country be given enough seed in the next planting season.

She said another farmer; Sunday Emeka who is 34 years old, had concluded plans to secure admission into the university as he prepares land to cultivate about 4 hectares of PBR beans next planting season.

She said the farmer after seeing the performance of the beans on the farm was optimistic that when he cultivates the beans on a larger land would yield more results.

Sahabi Mainasara, a 42 year old beans farmer in Sokoto state said he was contemplating on leaving bean farming until one of his friends introduced him to the new variety.

“I had just cleared the field where I usually plant my beans but was not convinced on why I should plant beans when in the last few years, I had made nothing but debts from investing my little resources in planting beans.

Some months ago, a friend mine, Ishaq Jabo told me about this new bean and with pressure from my wife I decided to try it,”

“Since I harvested the beans, I have gone to thank Ishaq Jabo countless times because I have never seen anything like this. In a matter of 70 days, the beans are ready, the harvest is unbelievable.

“I have contacted the headmasters of the schools that my children dropped out of that my kids are coming back as the proceeds from the sales of just one farm site is enough to settle all outstanding school fees and even pay for next term,” Mainasara said.

In Tambuwal Local Government of Sokoto State, North-West Nigeria, Ishaq Jabo, who is an extension worker for the PBR beans and also the friend of Mainasara, said farmers within his areas of coverage were recommending this new beans variety to their colleagues.

Jabo works with beans farmers in eight communities in Tambuwal Local Government Areas which include Alasan, Tambuwal, Maikada, Shinsiri, Kagara, Rasi, Kaya and Danyali.

He said some days back, about two farmers who were not part of those demonstrating the beans on their farms visited him, asking for the beans variety so they could plant during this dry season period.

He also said that after the demonstration at the farms, other farmers who were not also part of the selected ones for demonstration took the harvest away after seeing the performance on the field.

“Farmers are recommending the variety to their colleagues, recently, two farmers came to me looking for this beans variety, even the farmers that did the demonstration at the field no longer have the seed because their colleagues have taken all the seeds away from them because of the performance on the field”, he said.

While comparing the PBR beans with the local variety, Jado said the difference is clear because the modified variety matures between 70 and 75 days while the local variety takes up to 90 days to mature.

He said it excites him when his farmers bring their harvest to him to thank him for a productive yield.

Jado said most of his farmers are now planning to expand their farms because of the bumper harvest they recorded after harvesting the PBR beans.

Furthermore, Jado explained that when the PBR beans matures, it produces fodder which is used as feed for livestock, and many farmers are now selling the fodder to livestock farmers and their livelihood is improving.

