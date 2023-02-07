By Nurudeen Alimi

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Abubakar, has stated that farmers in Nigeria have made more money since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.

Speaking at an event organised by a political party’s agro commodity directorate, the minister said agriculture is a sustainable path to wealth for Nigeria.

“In the last eight years, farmers have never had it this good. When he (Buhari) was elected in 2015, he made it a point to turn Nigeria into an agric giant that we should have been years back,” the minister said.

“Farmers — small, medium, and large — have made more money in the last seven and half years than in the previous administrations. This administration has made more budgetary provisions and special intervention in the agric space than the previous governments.

Related News No Content Available

“This administration has made sure that on the world front, Nigeria is a shining example. We are rice self-sufficient. “We are number one in Africa. We are number one in cassava in the whole world.”

On his part, head of the agro commodity directorate, Abubakar Bello, said the country has been able to produce what it needs and is gearing up for export.

“We cannot afford to allow in a clueless government that had already promised to open the national borders and take us back to the era of massive food and weapons import and make our over 70 newly established integrated rice mills and other agricultural investments to become moribund and our youths unemployed,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE