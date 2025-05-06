Farmers in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun lament dearth of skilled labour, cost of inputs

FARMERS in Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states have expressed concern over the dearth of unskilled labour and high prices of farm inputs as preparation for the rainy season farming is ongoing.

The farmers, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), lamented that increase in in cost of farm inputs and high cost of labour were taking a toll on their farming activities and finances.

Some farmers in Ondo State who spoke with NAN, described the shortage of unskilled workers as “a big challenge” facing farmers and food production.

Mr Dayo Akindele, a farmer, told NAN that the lack of unskilled labour posed a challenge to the new farming season as most of the labourers were no longer available for farming.

“We are facing serious challenges as a new farming season approaches, I have a large farm which I cannot do myself, but most of the labourers we use are no longer in sight.

Some of these labourers have taken to commercial motorcycle as their latest business and are no longer interested in farming.

If necessary solutions are not realised, the challenge may cause food shortage in the nearest season,” Akindele said.

Another farmer, Mr Stephen Akintelure, disclosed that he had a large farm, and expressed the fear of farming in the new planting season due to the challenge of labourers during the last planting season.

Similarly, Mr Adewale Malumi, another farmer, said that the dearth of unskilled workers “speaks of low volume of farm produce and hunger if the issue is treated with levity.”

He urged the government to rise up by providing tractors and other planting and harvesting machines across all 18 local government areas in the state which farmers can hire for farming.

“The government must rise up to their responsibilities to ensure that tractors and other planting machines are deployed to all the 18 local government areas for farmers’ hiring to ensure bountiful harvest of farm produce,” Malumi said.

A female farmer, Mrs Esther Oluwafemi, said that those willing to work in the farms were difficult to recruit, because they were not available.

“The able men to do the jobs are not available. We’re paying more to hire labourers to work in the farms,” she said.

The President of Ondo State Farmers Congress, Mr Abayomi Monilari, attributed the challenges facing farmers in the state to non-availability of farm tools, adulterated chemicals and insecurity.

Monilari advised government at all levels to give soft loans to farmers, especially those engaging in commercial farming, towards boosting food production and ensure food security.

An agronomist, Dr Clement Emiju, said the threat from cattle herders, bandits and other criminal elements were disrupting farming activities, leading to food shortage.

Emiju asked farmers to collaborate with local authorities and security agencies to enhance farm security, stating that there should be community-led security initiatives to curb insecurity.

The agronomist said that Nigeria had no reason to be insufficient in food needs, stating that insufficient funds to get inputs had been another factor limiting farmers’ ability to produce in large quantities.

He called on farmers to explore government subsidies, grants, or loans, adding that farmers should consider cooperative savings or micro finance options in getting the needed inputs for large scale quantities.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Ondo State Agricultural Commodities Association (OSACA), Chief Abiodun Adejo, said that lack of equipment, improved planting inputs, insecurity and lack of rural road maintenance would affect farmers in the rainy season farming.

Also, Mr Ganiyu Musefiu, Osun State Vice-Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), noted that maize, cassava, potatoes, vegetables and others were already being planted by farmers in the state.

According to him, full farming operation has started in Osun State, while farmers expect a good harvest as the state government is supporting farmers, especially female farmers, with seedlings.

Musefiu disclosed that the state government had also made tractors available to farmers at a subsidised rate, noting that the major challenge farmers were facing in the state was the inability to access loans for farming.

Also, Abimbola Oluwaranti, a Professor of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Department of Crop Production and Protection, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, called on the government to assist farmers with sufficient funds.

Oluwaranti urged governments to be more proactive and be part of farmers’ life by giving them enabling environment for quality farm produce.

An Agriculturist in Ekiti State, Mr James Abioye, said that excessive rainfall would always lead to flooded farmlands and root rot that causes erosion of topsoil and loss of nutrients.