Farmers/herdsmen crisis: NANS urges Buhari to declare state of emergency on security

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), SouthWest, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security in the country in view of the rising cases of herdsmen attack on farmers, kidnappings for ransom, armed robbery, raping and other security challenges.

The students also asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu to relocate to the South-West region in order to find an end to the onslaught on the people of the region by killer-herdsmen.

NANS said the call became imperative following the persistent attacks by marauding Fulani herdsmen on some villages in the South-West states, particularly, Ogun, Ondo and Oyo.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairmen of Joint Campus Committees of Ogun, Ondo and Oyo of NANS, the student umbrella body charged the IGP and other senior officers of the Nigeria Police force as well as other security agencies to be more proactive in putting a stop the killings, kidnappings, raping and other security challenges in the zone.

The student body lamented that the South-West region has been turned into a war zone “where several people are being killed on a daily basis.”

NANS said the onslaught on Yorubas in the zone has further revealed the negligence of the South-West region by the Federal Government.

The student body asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security, saying “the people of the South-West zone have never had it so bad in the history of the country.

“In the last three weeks, no fewer than 15 people have been killed while houses and farms have been burnt down in the South-West states of Oyo and Ogun by these criminal Fulani herdsmen.

“This onslaught on our people is nothing but a confirmation of the negligence of the Federal Government of the South-West region.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu and other senior officers of the police to relocate to the region with a view to putting an end to the attacks in the zone.

“The police should rise up to the occasion of protecting the lives and property of the people which is their constitutional right.

“The South-West region which used to be one of the safest regions in the country is no longer safe as our states have been turned into a war zone where marauding Fulani herdsmen continue to slaughter our people on daily basis,” students said.

The statement was signed by Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon, NANS Ogun Joint Campus Committee Chairman; Comrade Akinteye Babatunde, Chairman NANS Ondo State; Comrade Opakunle Mayowa, Chairman NANS Oyo State and Agbogunleri Micheal, Chairman NANS Osun State.

