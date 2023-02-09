Taiwo Amodu,

Amidst confusion on the deadline for the old Naira notes, a Farmers association galvanising support for the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari Buhari “to extend the dateline and allow the coexistence of both the old and redesigned currencies for a longer period before the gradual take back of the old currency.”

If the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria stick to the deadline, the old Notes would cease to be legal tender, effective from Friday, February 10, 2022.

A communique issued by the group, Asiwaju Farmers Forum and signed by its National Secretary, Abdullahi Sanchi, declared that the cashless policy has forced many rural Farmers to abandon farming activities on their farms.

“This policy birthed by Naira redesign is a capable tool for chaos and mass destruction which may have a long-term effect on Nigerian Agricultural space.

“The policy if well planned, implemented and managed will be a win-win for the rural Farmers. But on an advisory note the rural Farmers being Nation-builders should be considered at all stages.

The communique appealed to President Buhari to consider the economic survival of the peasants whom they noted are at the receiving end of the policy.