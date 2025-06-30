Farmer rescues newly born baby girl buried alive in Kebbi

A farmer, Malam Kabiru Kamba, has narrated how he rescued a newly born baby girl, buried alive in his farmland in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Kamba, narrated the incident when he received a team of the state’s Technical Working Group (TWG), of the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in his residence in Kamba on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the team was led by the former Permanent Secretary, State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Rafa’atu Hammani.

Narrating the incident, Kamba, said that he arrived at his farm on Friday and noticed an usual ridge among regular ones in his farmland.

“Out of curiosity, I flagged down some motorcyclists to help dig. While digging the ridge, we found a wrapper buried in the soil, which raised my suspicion.

“I immediately informed the police at a nearby checkpoint, who came and dug further, only to discover a baby girl, miraculously alive and crying, shrouded in a piece of textile,” he said.

Kamba said, upon his request, the baby was handed over to him by officials of the Dandi local government council, pending conclusion of police investigations.

“I have taken the custody of the child for humanity and out compassion.

“In such situation, it is only normal to help. I was moved to care for her and requested her custody.

“I didn’t expect anything in return, it’s simply a humanitarian act, and coincidentally, my wife had just given birth; so breastfeeding the baby has not been a challenge.

“In fact, we have planned her naming ceremony for Wednesday, and I have already bought a ram and other essential requisites for the event. By Allah’s will, she will be named then,” he narrated.

On her part, his wife expressed willingness and joy in accepting the baby into their family.

“I felt perfectly fine and happy when my husband told me. I will take care of her just the way I will do to my own,” she promised.

Responding, Hammani, assured the rescuer that reports from the visit would be relayed to the Wife of the Governor, Hajiya Zainab-Nasare Idris, for further action.