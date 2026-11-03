Farmer-herder clashes: NSCDC plans six new Agro Rangers bases in Oyo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has announced plans to establish six additional Agro Rangers operational bases across the state as part of efforts to curb farmer-herder clashes and strengthen security in farming communities.

The proposed expansion will increase the unit’s operational bases from six to 12, improving security coverage, surveillance and response to distress calls involving farmers and herders.

The State Commandant, Commandant Augustine Padonu, disclosed the plan while reviewing the activities of the Agro Rangers Unit, which resolved 397 farm-related disputes between January and October 2026.

The cases comprised 386 incidents of malicious destruction of farmlands and 11 cases of cattle poisoning, highlighting the persistent disputes threatening agricultural activities in the state.

Monthly records showed that the unit handled 64 cases in January, 53 in February, 45 in March, 31 in April, 17 in May, 26 in June, 32 in July, 32 in August, 50 in September and 47 in October.

The existing Agro Rangers bases are located in Oriire, Ogbomoso, Iseyin, Lanlate, Igboora and Oyo.

The six additional bases, according to the command, are intended to extend security interventions to more farming communities and prevent disputes from escalating into violence.

Beyond its operational activities, the unit has reportedly continued to organise mediation and sensitisation programmes involving farmers, herders, agricultural merchants and transporters to promote peaceful coexistence and respect for one another’s economic activities.

Padonu said the command would sustain intelligence gathering, regular patrols, community engagement and collaboration with other security agencies to protect agricultural investments and maintain peace in rural communities.

He commended Agro Rangers personnel for their dedication and urged farmers, herders and community leaders to embrace dialogue, respect lawful boundaries and report suspicious activities promptly.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Samuel Opebiyi, in a statement on Monday, reaffirmed the NSCDC’s commitment to strengthening agricultural security and supporting food production in Oyo State.