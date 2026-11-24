Kwara State government has launched a capacity-building programme aimed at addressing recurring farmer-herder conflicts in parts of the state.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a four-day state-level training on crisis prevention and conflict mitigation workshop in Ilorin, the state commissioner for Livestock Development, Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas, said the initiative would improve feed management and clarify boundary rules for pastoralists and farmers.

The commissioner, who stressed that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to sustainable livestock development under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said a major driver of clashes between herders and farmers is a shortage of animal feed.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed, stated that the state government brought together herders, farmers, and security agents to build capacity and establish practical procedures to help curb farmer-herder crises and address shortage of animal feeds.

Also speaking, Deputy Director of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Abuja, and Programme Coordinator, Mr. Paul Andrew, called on the state government to establish a dedicated Peace and Security Commission to sustain conflict prevention and peace-building efforts.

According to him, the proposed commission will provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration among traditional institutions, religious organisations, women, youth groups, vigilantes and hunters to harness their expertise and local knowledge in promoting peace.

Mr. Andrew said that participants were carefully selected through the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) project in Kwara State based on their track records and contributions to their respective communities.

Speaking on behalf of participants, Mr. Atiku Issa from Kaiama local government area expressed appreciation to the state government and the L-PRES initiative, describing the training as impactful.

Mr Issa, who is the State Secretary of Gan Allah, said participants would return to their respective communities to share the knowledge acquired during the workshop.