Farewell, Rev. Tola Oyediran

I was about stepping out of the country on Friday when I received the devastating news of the transition to higher glory of the eldest daughter of the sage, Reverend

(Mrs) Tola Oyediran who was snatched by the cold hands of death.

Rev. Oyediran was preparing for her 80th birthday on 1st December, 2020 but she didn’t make it like our Leader who left this world at 78.

Mrs Oyediran has played her part and has now departed to now be part of the Awo clan on the other side of the eternity.

I managed to have a few words with her sister Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu and her husband, Professor Kayode Oyediran, to share in the grief that just befell the family before travelling outside the country.

We will join in the celebration of the virtuous woman and pay the due respect to her remains. She was a worthy daughter of the great Awo.

Sleep well Rev. Tola Oyediran, and it is our prayer that God Almighty shall be with all that you have left behind.

Sleep well our beloved.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest…

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19…