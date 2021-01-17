Farewell, Admiral Kanu

WE can’t be lamenting our erosion of standards and not talk about one of the standard bearers who just crossed to the land of the ancestors. Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu took the last flight this last week sending shockwaves to the ranks of admirers and friends. I called Mr Fred Agbeyegbe shortly after I heard of his death unknown to me that he was yet to hear. I saw how devastated he became after I broke the news to him. Minutes later, I heard he was crying like a baby on the death of a loyal and beloved friend. He practically forgot his Yoruba name which means we don’t leave on earth for ever because a soul like Admiral Kanu is not one that one would think of death about.

When I spoke with Gen Ike Nwachukwu, a brother to Admiral Kanu, he spoke great words about him and revealed one of his strengths -as not looking back when his mind is made up.

He said they were to travel to the village together during the holidays before he broached the ravaging coronavirus, but Admiral said they would have to take necessary precautions. He went and came back with it and we have lost him.

Admiral Kanu was a faithful man. He was a regular face at all remembrances for MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, Beko Ransome – Kuti and other martyrs. I recall the day Chief Gani Fawehinmi died and and Admiral Kanu was the first known face I met in his house. As journalists came around us, I still remember the very intelligent words he uttered: “With the way Nigeria is, there is the temptation to ask what the worth of Gani’s fight was about. But the right question should be what Nigeria would have been if he did not fight”.

That is the quality of mind we just lost and whom we owe eternal remembrance the way he did for others. Good night sir!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…